Corps Commander Lahore calls on Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Commander Lahore Corps, Lt Gen Sadiq Ali called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

Efforts made under National Action Plan were discussed during the meeting. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif speaking on the occasion said that Pakistan had made a new history in the world by rendering unprecedented sacrifices to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

He said the nation feel pride over the sacrifices of martyrs, and added that today Pakistan was much safer and peaceful than it was in previous years.

The chief minister paid a rich tribute to the great sacrifices of Pak Army officers, jawans, police officials, and people belonging to different walks in war against terrorism.