Fida Zaman

Absor, Turbat

A sister of mine is studying in the Government Girls High School, Absor. One day she, couldn’t pass her test. For that the teacher beat her with a stick making her totally unconscious. She could only regain her conscious after at least half an hour. The Even teacher threatened her more punishment next day if she again failed tests. The government has stopped corporal punishment, but teachers still use this cruel method. The corporal punishment leads to a negative impact and destroys child’s development including their psychological, health, education and social status. Who would be responsible if punishment leads a kid to death or render him/her mentally disable? Therefore, the government of Pakistan should take some positive initiatives to monitor this mode of punishment.