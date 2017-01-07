Cornet to play Pliskova in Brisbane final

Brisbane (Australia)

Alize Cornet reached her biggest final in over two years after an “exhausted” Garbine Muguruza withdrew from their semi-final of the Brisbane International on Friday.

The unseeded Frenchwoman was leading her Spanish opponent 4-1 in the first set when Muguruza decided she couldn’t continue.

Although the official reason was a right thigh injury, the fourth seeded Spaniard, who had spent over seven hours on court in her first three rounds, conceded later that she was physically spent.

“I just felt, like, a little bit exhausted on the court, and I have been dealing, you know, with tiredness and issues with all these hard matches I have been playing, and today I was far from 100 percent,” she said.

Cornet will now play third seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova in the final, the first time the 26-year-old from Nice has reached the decider of a Premier Level tournament since she lost to Venus Williams in Dubai in 2014, after having beaten Serena in the semi-finals.

A delighted Cornet said Muguruza’s withdrawal had been the perfect result.

When she decided to stop I was a little bit surprised, but you know a little bit of luck never killed anybody,” she laughed.

“I’m just going to take it. I really enjoy the fact that I’m in the final. It’s a big day for me.

“I just learned that I’m going to be seeded at the Australian Open because of this match. So it’s two bits of good news at the same time.”

Cornet went into the tournament ranked 41st in the world, but will now climb to 31.

She could go as high as 26 if she wins Saturday’s final.—AFP