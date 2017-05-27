Corbyn: Manchester bomber ‘does not represent Muslims’

Manchester

The suicide bomber who killed at least 22 people in Manchester is no more representative of British Muslims than the far-right extremist who murdered a lawmaker last year, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday.

As U.K. election campaigning resumed following Monday’s deadly bombing in Manchester, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn used a high-profile policy speech to also draw a link between British foreign policy and terror attacks.

Corbyn said there was a “smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism”.

Linking terror attacks with military interventions abroad, the Labour leader argued that experts “have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home”.

Corbyn, as one of the staunchest opponents of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, criticized British involvement in Syria and suggested he would refuse a NATO request for more U.K. troops abroad if he becomes prime minister after June 8.

Referring to Monday night’s attack which saw a 22-year-old suicide bomber target a pop concert, Corbyn said the killer — Salman Abedi — who “unleashed carnage…targeting the young and many young girls in particular” no more represented Muslims than the murderer of Jo Cox spoke for anyone else.

Cox, a fellow lawmaker in Corbyn’s Labour Party, was shot and stabbed to death in broad daylight in June 2016 by a right-wing extremist.—Agencies