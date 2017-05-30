Cops awarded over good performance

CCPO Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Amin Vains on Monday awarded cash and commendatory certificates to 16 DSPs, 41 SHOs, three inspectors and 144 other officials over their good performance.

The CCPO asked the officials to continue performing their duties honestly and dedicatedly.

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf and SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem were also present.—APP

