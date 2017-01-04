Cops among 17 injured in D I Khan blast

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast targeting the men in uniform in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday left at least 17 people seriously wounded. Those injured included five cops.

Reports reaching here said the unknown miscreants had planted a remote controlled bomb at Bannu road in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police station which exploded when a Police Mobile conducting routine patrolling in the area passed closed by.

While as many as five police men received injuries, more than a dozen passers by were also injured. The Police and the security forces rushed to the site of the blast and cordoned off the area to conduct the rescue operation.

The wounded cops and the civilians were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital DI Khan for treatment where the doctors termed their condition as stable.

While the Police started probe into the matter , the law enforcers are also reported to have kicked off search and net operation though the culprits continued to be at large.