Cop martyred, bandit killed in encounter

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

One police cop was martyred and one bandit was also killed in an encounter took place at Abidal Shaakh, in the limits of Hamayoon Police Station, some 30km off from here, on Thursday morning.

According to police, two cops, riding on their motorcycle, were on their patrolling duty when they saw that two armed dacoits riding on their motorcycle were going to opposite direction, they signaled to stop them, but armed dacoits opened indiscriminate firing on cops, which resulting, one police cop identified as Imam Ali son of Pathan Khan Jatoi was martyred on the spot, on retaliation, one dacoit, later identified in hospital as Ali Sher son of Shahnawaz aka Shanoo by caste Marfani, resident of Pathan Waah, near Jagan Town was also killed and his other accomplice received bullet wounds, but managed to escape form place of crime.