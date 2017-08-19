Coordinated efforts to be undertaken for eradication of polio from capital: Mayor

City Reporter

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that eradication of polio is our national obligation. Coordinated efforts and effective liaison between different departments play a vital role for complete elimination of polio. Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would strengthened its Directorate of Health Services with human resource and other resources. In order to make upcoming polio campaign, being started from 18th September, 2017 a success, special arrangements would be made in addition to ensuring desired results.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these view while chairing a high risk polio committee meeting here on Friday. The meeting was attended by Chairman, National Polio Plus Committee, Aziz Memon, Chairman, Rotary Polio Task Force, representatives of UNICEF, Director Health Services and representatives of different other departments.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that complete eradication of polio is our prime concern. Therefore, before upcoming polio campaign all codal formalities will be finalized regarding recruitment of permanent polio pool workers. He said that after getting approval from competent authority the staff for polio pool would be recruited. Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz further said that in order to cope with shortage of polio workers, work force from the CDA pool and volunteers would be deputed to perform the duties during the polio campaign. Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz ssaid that through mutual coordination polio could be eradicated from the country.