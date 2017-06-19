Coordinated action against criminals ordered

Deputy Inspector General of Police – CIA, Dr. Jamil Ahmed taking notice of surge in street crimes, particularly during current eid shopping spree, in the metropolis has ordered reactivation of coordinated plan against criminals.

Chairing a joint meeting of all three special units of CIA comprising Special Investigative Unit, Anti Violence Crime Cell (ACLC) and Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), in his office here on Sunday, he said action-plan must be reactivated against all categories of criminals in Karachi.

He said attention must also be paid towards technical aspects of the plans developed over the years with special focus during last 10 days of Ramzan and Chand Raat. “Due care must be paid towards secrecy of the actions planned against criminals of all categories,” he emphasized. Asking SIU to expedite its campaign against street criminals, extortionists and burglars.—APP

