My father had invested his life savings in Services Cooperative Housing Society (SCHS) Islamabad, in 1993. Although my father cleared all the dues, he has not yet been allotted a plot. The Society bought land for plotting in Sector E-11, but my father has not allotted a plot despite the fact that he has cleared all his dues. The Society is the same organization which after much neglect and corruption was cleaned up by an effective GM, Mst Salma Qureshi, in 2008, who had managed to clear all pending cases of land mafia and had got vacated the cooperate society land.

But she was murdered in broad day light in her office by 8 men for her heroic work. Till date her killers have not been apprehended. After her sad demise the SCHS once again fell into its lethargic and deceptive ways. She had managed to win the land clearing contract from CDA for SCHS but after her death the contract was given to Multi-Professional Cooperative Housing Society (MPCHS) which later on was reported to have committed fraud with CDA on payments in the said contract.

I therefore would like to request the relevant authorities to please audit the records of SCHS and ensure the organization is following all rules and regulations. And also ensure that there is no land mafia group present in the Administration of the Society. And I also request the authorities to find the killers of Mst Salma Qureshi.

HAIFA RAHEEL

Islamabad

