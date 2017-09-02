Cool Merkel to meet fiery Schulz

Berlin

Angela Merkel, Germany’s cool and collected chancellor, will go head-to-head Sunday with her fiery challenger Martin Schulz in their only television debate before this month’s general elections, in a crucial match that could sway millions of voters.

Analysts call it the “last chance” for the straight-talking Schulz to turn his campaign around and halt a devastating popularity slide since January, when he took the helm of the Social Democratic Party.

Although Merkel’s CDU party and their Bavarian CSU allies hold a comfortable 14-percentage point lead over Schulz’s SPD, polls have found that almost one in two eligible voters are still undecided ahead of the September 24 vote.

Merkel’s conservatives could govern with Greens, FDP-German poll

Sunday’s 90-minute primetime showdown will be above all a clash of personalities – an illustration in newspaper Die Zeit showed Schulz, holding a saw and dressed in workmen’s overalls, trying to dismantle the throne of a regal “Queen Merkel”.

Schulz, former European Parliament chief, told the DPA news agency that his strategy did not include any personal attacks against Merkel, but that he fully intended to show that his party, as opposed to the CDU, has a programme.—AFP