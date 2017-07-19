Cooking oil factory sealed

Khanewal

The district administration sealed a ghee factory and detained an accused after recovery of huge quantity of substandard cooking oil here on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Agha Zaheer Abbas said that a health department team on a tip-off raided a ghee factory in Khanewal. He said that during search of the factory 42 drums of substandard cooking oil was recovered.

The recovered substandard cooking oil was seized, the factory was sealed and one person present in the factory was detained.—INP