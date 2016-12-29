Cook century drives South Africa’s dominance

Port Elizabeth

Stephen Cook’s third Test hundred moved South Africa into a dominant position on a day of rain delays against a rapidly deflating Sri Lankan attack in Port Elizabeth. At the end of an extended post-lunch session – tea was pushed back by an hour and 20 minutes thanks to the cumulative effect of two weather-related interruptions – South Africa were 221 for 2 in their second innings, and had scored their runs at more than four an over to extend their lead to 302. South Africa dominated right from the start of play, taking only 7.5 overs to wrap up Sri Lanka’s lower order, with Vernon Philander completing his 11th Test-match five-for, and gain an 81-run first-innings lead. Cook then ensured Sri Lanka remained on the mat, flat on their backs, over the course of two big partnerships: 116 for the first wicket with Dean Elgar and 105 for the second with Hashim Amla, who looked as fluent as he has done at any point this season before becoming the 10,000th lbw victim in Test history off the last ball before tea.

Nuwan Pradeep was the bowler who trapped Amla, noting his big shuffle across the crease – he had used it to magic up a boundary the previous ball, tucking an off-stump ball to fine leg – and spearing it full and straight. Amla fell two short of a half-century, but not before delighting his fans with some vintage strokeplay, including scorching drives through the covers and down the ground, his balance and timing inch-perfect.

After two days dominated by seamers, Sri Lanka may have hoped for continuing assistance from the pitch, but after some early help for the new ball – Cook and Elgar sent three edges streaking through gaps in the slip cordon in the first four overs – conditions seemed to ease out considerably. Given South Africa’s lead, Sri Lanka couldn’t attack for too long, and the innings eventually settled into a pattern of easily available runs against defensive fields.

Elgar was the dominant opening partner before lunch – which was taken half an hour early thanks to bad light and later rain – scoring 26 to Cook’s 12 and hitting three fours including a muscular swat over midwicket when Suranga Lakmal dropped marginally short and a crisply timed back-foot drive down the ground off Angelo Mathews.

Cook caught up when play resumed, with three fours in two overs – not all of them entirely controlled – when the seamers began bowling short. With singles now plentifully available against the deep-set fields, Cook’s strike rate climbed, and he reached fifty in style, punching Pradeep through the covers to bring up the landmark and slashing the next one backward of point for another four.

Elgar soon joined him in the 50s before falling to a miscued pull off Suranga Lakmal. By then, Cook and Elgar had brought up their second century partnership of the match. It was only the tenth time in Test history that an opening pair had achieved this feat.

South Africa began scoring even more freely with Amla at the crease: the second-wicket pair scored at 5.57 while the openers had gone at 3.60. Cook, who took 81 balls to score his first fifty, scored his second in 71 balls, as Sri Lanka’s bowlers went through the motions. Cook went from 95 to 99 with the shot of his innings, a straight punch off the front foot against Chameera, before getting to his hundred the next ball with a trademark nurdle into the leg side for two.

South Africa’s day began in the best way possible. Philander struck with its very first ball, shaping it away from the fourth-stump channel to induce a poke and an edge from Dhananjaya de Silva, who, on 43 overnight, had held Sri Lanka’s hopes of narrowing South Africa’s lead to manageable proportions.—AFP