Controversy over PSL Final

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

To hold or not to hold PSL final in Lahore has become extremely controversial matter. PSL Chief Executive Mr. Najam Sethi wants to hold this event in Lahore. He hopes to bring back International Cricket in Pakistan by sending the message that Pakistan is a safe place to play cricket. This grand event has given a new dimension to the staging of games in the terror prone country.

ICC is not ready to buy this suggestion that Pakistan has suddenly become safe. They still have doubts about such claims of our board. As soon as the administration announced to hold the Final in Lahore the enemy arranged bomb blasts in the city. It was not only a bad news for us but for the cricket lovers too. The Punjab government was willing to provide VIP security to the players and the crowd. But the things have rapidly and drastically changed now.

Abdul Qadir the spinning legend has opposed the decision to hold final in Lahore. He says Sethi has destroyed the Cricket in the country. He does not have any expertise in the field of cricket. He is doing this for his self-projection & desire to reap rich harvest. Qadir argued that it will not change the perception of foreign boards & players against Pakistan. We would be jeopardising not only the lives of the players but also of thousands of individuals who will come to the stadium to watch the match.

The debate over this issue has become quite intense and there is every likelihood that the enemy would take advantage of the deteriorating situation of law & order in the city. We cannot put the lives of so many people in danger just to get personal satisfaction of some individual. Let us reconsider this issue in the light of the intelligence & security information available to the government before making any decision.