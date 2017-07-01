Controversial JIT?

This has become a very serious question that either JIT has become. Leakage of Hussain Nawaz picture of inside room also raises serious concerns. PM Nawaz Sharif has surrendered to JIT and appeared on fixed time and so did his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif.

PM Nawaz Sharif has talked about some hidden hands but he didn’t let the people know that whose hands these are. Imran Khan is blaming that Nawaz Sharif is managing the state institutions to get a relief from JIT by hook or by crook. Tahir-ul-Qadri says that this is a well-planned drama and this will bring nothing out of it for the nation rather this JIT is working as the Election-cell of PML-N.

Under these sorts of varied and serious questions, it’s hard to believe that JIT is not controversial. And it has become controversial during the process of investigation then its findings will also stand as controversial. The Supreme Court has the discretion to stop all the blame-mongers and ensure the transparent working of JIT and if Supreme Court doesn’t do so, then we should stop expecting anything from this JIT.

CH MUHAMMAD SALEEM.

Lahore

