Controversial anti encroachment drive continues

Nazir Ahmed Chandio

Mirpurkhas

Controversial anti encroachment campaign of district administration Mirpurkhas continued in city with protest of traders and shopkeepers here on Saturday.

Shopkeepers and traders of M.A.Jinnah Road have closed their markets including police line market etc in protest against controversial anti encroachment campaign as anti encroachment cell officials with police and machinery arrived at M.A.Jinnah road and started removing the illegal encroachments but in protest shopkeepers and traders closed their shops and started protest at M.A.Jinnah road while they raised also slogans against this campaign.

Shopkeepers told that due to this campaign we have been adversely hit and suffered big losses.