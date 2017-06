Rawalpindi

A contract for indigenous construction of Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Ltd. was signed on Monday by MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Hasan Nasir Shah, DMP Navy Cdre Shafqat Azad SI(M), and representative of Messrs Damen (The Netherlands) in MoDP, Rawalpindi.

Ambassador of Netherlands, Jeannette Seppen also graced the occasion. OPV will have Full Load Displacement of 1900 Tons (approx), with overall length of 90 m and maximum speed of 22knots. —PR