Continuous terror attacks

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Maharashtra, India

The recent terror attacks in Pakistan including the one in Peshawar are unfortunate. Such terror attacks are always posing grave threats to the human beings and the global community as a whole. The fact is that though Pakistan is the hub of knowledge and wealth, terror menace is one of the stumbling blocks to its growth.

Hence it is time to keep the bad elements at bay – the sooner the better. Besides, all the countries the world over must unite together and should fight terrorism through joint effort and available technology.