Continued illegal house arrest of Mirwaiz denounced

Srinagar

The Hurriyet forum has denounced the continued illegal house arrest of its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, saying that there is no moral justification for imposing curbs on his peaceful political activities.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had been under house arrest after Jumatul-Wida and even he was not allowed to offer Juma prayers. He said that the Srinagar Central Jamia Masjid and downtown Srinagar were being targeted under a well-thought-out plan. The spokesman said that the authorities, claiming to be the champions of democracy, were usurping the basic rights and freedoms including freedom of expression and religion of the Kashmiri people. He said that the puppet authorities were using all cheap tactics and military might to appease their masters in New Delhi. He said that innocent youth were being arrested and sent to jails and police stations to weaken their freedom sentiment.

The spokesman also condemned the illegal detention of Hurriyet leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, at Sherbagh Police Station in Islamabad town, saying that Mukhtar Waza was already suffering from several ailments and continued detention would further deteriorate his health.—KMS