Continued house arrest of Gilani condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference has strongly denounced the continued house arrest of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar terming the autocratic and egoistic behaviour of the puppet rulers as condemnable said that Syed Ali Gilani was not being allowed to offer Friday prayers for the last so many years.

It said that it was in Omer Abdullah’s regime that curbs and restrictions were imposed and the octogenarian leader was barred from offering prayers. It said that this practice was followed by the puppet Chief Minister, late Mufti Sayeed, and now Mehbooba Mufti too was following the same policy.

The statement said that the PDP-BJP regime had turned occupied Kashmir virtually into a big jail and more than six hundred Hurriyet leaders and activists were still languishing in different jails.

The statement referred to the continued illegal detention of Hurriyet leaders and activists including Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Subhan Wani, Muhammad Rustum Butt, Amir Hamza Shah, Abdul Khaliq Regu, Abdul Rehman Tantray, Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Sheikh Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shaban Dar, Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Muhammad Yousuf Lone, Abdul Majeed Rather, Hakim-ur-Rehman Sultani, Nazir Ahmad War, Muhammad Ashraf War, Abdul Manan, Lateef Ahmad Kalo, Ghulam Mohiuddin Pundit, Sajjad Ahmad War, Nazir Ahmad Tantrey, Muhammad Abdullah Butt, Abdul Salam Mir, Muhammad Ramzan Butt, Farooq Ahmad Sofi, Ghulam Nabi Najar and Sajjad Ahmad Mir and said that most of these detainees were elderly.

The APHC pointed out that more than a hundred detainees were bailed out by court, but police didn’t release them and they were still lodged in police lockups. PSA was slapped again on forty detainees and those inmates who served and completed detention period are illegally detained without assigning any reason, it said. “Most of the detainees after furnishing bail documents were not released, instead booked against fresh and baseless allegations and FIR stand registered against them, thereby prolonging their detention,” the statement added.—KMS