Contemporary NSG politics in S Asia

RECENTLY an article entitled as “NSG membership proposal would undermine non-proliferation written by Daryl G. Kimball, the Executive Director of Arms Control Association passed from eyes. In his article, he proposed nine points for membership of India and other non-NPT countries. I will not go in much detail but this article will revolve around the separation of current and future civilian and non-civilian nuclear facilities of India. Though, India fails to stand in meeting with that criterion but Obama administration wants to see India as the part of NSG. Daryl G Kimball wrote an article on June 23, 2013 under title “Indian membership in NSG? A bad idea whose time has not come” in which he criticized Indian efforts for civil-nuclear trade.

Despite the fact that, Kimball’s proposed conditions wouldn’t oblige India to take extra restraint endeavours which it submitted in 2008 in front of NSG member states for Civil-Nuclear trade. In this regard, India just describes its plan for separating Civil and Nuclear facilities and enjoys full benefits of civil nuclear technology; which it did earlier. In fact, it is not guaranteed that that civil nuclear technology will not benefit the military sector. Moreover, if Civilian nuclear technology benefited its military sector by nuclear explosive test or detonating a nuclear device of any type, India will not be subject to any punitive measure except NSG member’s consultation and their decision and if possible there will be a suspension of all transfer and termination of membership but these are not legally binding. Such weakness will not only damage the credibility of NSG but also put a dark shadow over president Obama’s nuclear non-proliferation disarmament legacy.

A confidential letter entitled as “food for thought ” paper was written to NSG member states on May 20, 2011on the behalf of Richard Stratford, Director nuclear energy, safety and security affairs US, for revising current criteria for Indian membership in the club or propose new criteria, which Kimball mention in his recent article published on December 21st, 2016.

Neither India nor Pakistan is party to NPT and in this situation; both states don’t meet all requirements to be an individual from NSG and beneficiary of nuclear material and innovation from the Group. This rule, however, was avoided in 2008 to oblige India. The NSG member states made a correction in the exchange laws of the Group and allowed a special waiver to India. The extraordinary treatment of India will undermine the credibility of the Group. India’s application for the NSG enrollment and the United States request to regard it as an uncommon case was limitlessly discussed in the worldwide media before the gathering meeting on June 9, 2016, in Vienna, Austria.

The level headed discussion affirms that Priority to one state and discriminatory approach against the others would be hazardous for NSG in particular and Nuclear Non-proliferation in general. Pakistan has a similar potential to joining the club and it would be better that Pakistan and India should be treated on the same ground instead of granting special treatment to one state and avoiding other states. It will not only undermine the Credibility of Club but arms control and disarmament and non-proliferation efforts will be useless. Indian membership in club also provides a reason to non NPT members for joining club in future especially North Korea, Israel then what will be criteria for membership?

By summarizing up, it is very strange that, NSG was created in 1974 in the response of Indian peaceful nuclear tests but India violates its commitment from peaceful to military purpose. Today it is same group setting de minimums criteria only for India! The future of NSG is not looking much better and inclusion of India into London club is not more than a joke with disarmament and non-proliferation efforts.

The writer is a research affiliate at Strategic Vision Institute, a think-tank based in Islama

