Contaminated water spreading diseases

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

The 0.5 million population of Nawabshah city is constrained to drink contaminated water in the presence of Asia’s largest water filtration plant. The contaminated water is becoming main source of spreading typhoid, hepatitis, diarrhea, stomach problems and other water borne diseases.

The Asia’s largest filter plant was installed during the tenure of former President Asif Ali Zardari at a cost of Rs 1.5b in order to provide clean potable water to citizens.

The capacity of production of filter water is 14 million gallon daily while it consumes Rs 8.8 million annually on maintenance side. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari formally inaugurated the filter plant. However the filtration system could not provide required clean water as the supply pipeline laif some 40 years back have decayed and damaged and it is mixing with sewerage water lines in many city places.

Nawabshah is one of the hottest places in country and temperature in this season remains above 45 degrees even touching 49 degrees.