Contaminated water serious threat to human health

Multan

Citizens of Southern Punjab are facing serious threat due to high-level arsenic contamination in the drinking water, which is also a major cause of cancer. This was said by Research Officer Water Quality Lab, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Wasim Ashraf while talking to APP, here on Sunday. He said that arsenic is difficult to detect in water, as it is tasteless, odourless and colourless and similarly its effects are not immediately visible.

He said that latest researches suggested the water is safe for drinking if there is zero arsenic in water. However, less than 10 microgram per litre arsenic concentration is also termed safe to some extent, he added.

The officer said that water in Multan has more than 50 microgram per litre arsenic contamination which is extremely dangerous for human health. To a query about nearly 100 filtration plants in the city being run by the government and philanthropists, Wasim said that these filtration plants were only capable of cleaning bacterias and are unable to filter arsenic. “I have not seen any filter for removal of arsenic in city,” he added.

The officer suggested installation of filters for removal of arsenic from drinking water, adding that only Rs 150,000 is enough to install a filter to clean water from arsenic.—APP