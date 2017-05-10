Contaminated water

Usman Sheikh

Islamabad

Natural water contains impurities of trace elements/heavy metals as it dissolves these substances while moving downward as a hydrological cycle. In addition, these metals are introduced to both surface and groundwater through several human activities like large-scale use of chemicals in agriculture and improper disposal of industrial and municipal wastes. Many of these metals are considered essential for human health but upon overloading they cause water pollution and result in severe health problems in living organisms including humans. In Pakistan, toxic metals in both ground and surface waters, often exceed the maximum admissible concentrations recommended by WHO for drinking water.

Zinc and copper are essential elements for human health but overexposure can lead to adverse health consequences for drinking water. WHO set maximum acceptable concentrations of 3 mg/L and 2 mg/L for Zinc and Copper respectively. Both these metals are usually found well below the WHO standard limits both in ground and surface water in Pakistan. Only one study reported con?icting data showing a higher Zn concentration of 4.02mg/L in Karachi.

In Pakistan drinking water contamination with Manganese poses a small problem in some parts where it exceeds the WHO standard limits (0.5 mg/L). The highest concentration of Manganese (2.56 mg/L) in groundwater was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by 1.06 mg/L in water samples from Faisalabad. Iron (Fe) is one of the most abundant metals on earth and is an essential element for the normal physiology of living organisms. Both its de?ciency and overload can be harmful for animals and plants. Desirable concentration set by WHO is 0.3 mg/L for iron. In Pakistan iron is one of the major pollutants of both ground and surface water. A country-wide study conducted by PCRWR reported an overload of iron in 28% of ground- and 40% of surface- water samples (PCRWR, 2005).