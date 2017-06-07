Consumer protection courts to be set up in Sindh: Minister

Sindh Minister for Law and Prisons, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar Tuesday said that Consumer Protection Courts will be established in the province under the Sindh Consumer Act 2014 to protect the interests of consumers.

Talking to a delegation of Helpline Trust at his office in Sindh Secretariat here, he said that a summary has been sent to the Bureau of Director Supplies and Price (BSP) to expedite the process of the establishment of consumer protection courts across the province, said a statement.

He said that the establishment of consumer protection courts will provide relief to common citizens.

“We want separate setup for consumer courts at divisional and districts levels, along with new judges, because existing judges already have workload of cases,” he added.—APP

