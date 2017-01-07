Consultations to be held to amend NAB laws: Ayaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said that the government will hold consultations for bringing amendments to NAB laws.

Talking to media after visiting JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Ittefaq Hospital to inquire after his health, the Speaker said that there was a need to decide before hand whether the outgoing government would prepare budget in 2018 or it would be left over to the incoming.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the parliamentary committee is holding its meeting on January 11, to suggest necessary changes in the existing NAB laws.

He added that as per law, a member was de-seated for absence from the house for over 40 days, adding “we don’t want to use this law against elected representatives.”

To a question about Panamagate, Sadiq said that he did not want to comment on it as it was a subjudice matter.

The Speaker said that before NA session, the House Business Advisory Committee’s meeting was held wherein it was decided how to run the house.

He added that he run the house as per the decision of the Advisory committee.

He praised Pakistan People’s Party for what he said its positive role in the National Assembly.

Sadiq said that PPP did not talk about derailing democracy.

When asked about continuous absence of PTI Chief Imran Khan from National Assembly, Ayaz said that as per law, a member was de-seated for absence from the house for over 40 days.

“We don’t want to use this law against any elected representatives.” He added, if anyone is not coming to National Assembly, it is his choice.

Answering another question about “Ehtesab Bill” passed by the Senate, Ayaz said the decision on the bill would be taken under the law as and when a member of National assembly would table it before the house.

Earlier, he inquired after the health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Ittefaq Hospital. He also presented flower bouquet to Maulana Fazul Rehaman.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif telephoned Maulana Fazlur Rehman and inquired about his health.

The Prime Minister also sent him a bouquet and wished him early recovery.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call as well for having looked after very well at the Ittefaq hospital in Lahore.