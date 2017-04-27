Consular access to Jadhav out of question, Pakistan tells India

Access only for prisoners, not spies

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan Wednesday ruled out any possibility of giving India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian spy who was recently sentenced to death by a military court after being accused of espionage.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua conveyed Islamabad’s clear message to Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale, who called on her.

The consular access agreement between the two countries was for prisoners and did not include spies, Tehmina Janjua said while talking to the Indian high commissioner.

The Indian high commissioner repeated India’s demand for consular access to Jadhav. However, Janjua, pointing out the legal aspects of the case, said Jadhav was a serving Indian naval officer, who was involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Jadhav, who was caught in Balochistan in 2016 and confessed to fomenting terrorism in Pakistan – was handed down the death penalty that instantly sparked a bitter diplomatic spat between the two countries.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3 last year during an operation in Balochistan. A few weeks later, the army released his recorded confessional statement in which he admitted that he was working for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s primary intelligence agency, to stoke unrest and instability in Pakistan.

In the video shown on the national media, Jadhav confessed that he had been assigned the task of creating unrest in Balochistan and Karachi, for which he had visited the country several times using a fake identity since 2003.

Responding to Indian outcry on the death sentence of Kulbushan, Pakistan has already clarified that his sentence was in accordance with the law and that India stood totally exposed on the issue of terror financing and perpetrating subversive acts in Pakistan.