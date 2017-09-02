Constructors Association of Pakistan elections on Sept 13

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) will be electing its new Chairman and other office-bearers on September 13, 2017 for the term of 2017-18.

Earlier, all the candidates for 10 corporate class seats and 5 Associate class seats for the executive committee were declared unopposed by the CAP Election Commission through a notification issued on August 30, 2017

Those who were elected as corporate class seats included Sardar Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Engr. Kamal Nasir Khan, Engr. Syed Ashfaq Hussain, Engr. M. S. Asad Mukhtar, Engr. Ahmad Ghazal Usmani, Naeemuddin A. Siddqui, Ch. Muhammad Habib Kanwal, Engr. Arshad Dad, Azharul Hassan and Faisal Mehmood.

While those who were elected for Associate class seats included Asadullah Khan, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Shafiq, Malik Muhammad Kaleem Ullah and Naeem Akhtar.

The sitting CAP Chairman Engr. Sikandar Hayat Khattak, Senior Vice Chairman, Vice Chairmen, Executive Committee Members and officials of CAP secretariat congratulated all the elected Executive Committee Members and extended their all out support to newly elected members so as they could work for the collective good of the community.