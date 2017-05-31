Constructive suggestions of MPs to be incorporated in budget: Dar

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, observed that the ongoing budget session will conclude smoothly, and reiterated that all constructive suggestions from parliamentary colleagues would be given due consideration before the final approval of the budget.

While chairing a meeting on matters related to Finance Division, the Minister congratulated the officials of Finance Division on successfully undertaking all budget related activities, culminating in the budget speech by the Finance Minister and the laying of Finance Bill 2017 in Parliament. He appreciated the commitment and hard work of the team at Ministry of Finance which had resulted in successful and timely completion of budget preparations.

The Finance Minister said that improving the well-being of the general public and addressing their needs is the main priority of the budget for FY 2017-18. He said that, like each year, the present government has held comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders and various experts during budget preparations this year.

The Finance Minister urged the officials of Finance Division to continue the hard work, and undertake all necessary efforts to fulfil the targets for the ongoing fiscal year. Finance Secretary, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance participated in the meeting.