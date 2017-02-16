Construction of overhead bridges at I.I. Chundrigar Road

Staff Reporter

Deputy Mayor of Karachi, Dr Arshad Vohra has directed Municipal Services Directorate of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to work out the feasibility of constructing over-head bridges at different points of I.I.Chundrigar road to facilitate pedestrians. Such instructions were issued by the Deputy Mayor to KMC’s Senior Director, Services through a letter dated February 13, 2017, on the request from a social organisation Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan (KMP), said a statement. Secretary General KMP, Saghir Ahmed Siddiqui had sent written request to the Deputy Mayor’s office that a large number of pedestrians would be relieved of trouble of crossing I.I. Chundrigar road mainly during rush hours by constructing overhead bridges at Jang Press Building and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Building.

It is mentioned that there were many private and government offices including Headquarters of Banks along I.I. Chundrigar Road— from Shaheen Complex to Mereweather Tower.