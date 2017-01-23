Construction of Karal Interchange to improve traffic flow, enhance beauty of Islamabad

Staff Reporter

Construction of Karal Interchange will not only improve traffic flow but its sate-of-the-art landscaping would enhance beauty of Islamabad Expressway.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views during his visit to Karal Interchange. On this occasion, senior officers of MCI and CDA were also present. He was briefed about the details of proposed landscaping plan of Karal Interchange.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the officers of Environment Wing of MCI to provide technical assistance in plantation of different colourful flowering plants, grass and indigenous species.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is taking keen interest in development of Islamabad particularly in this project and has given clear direction to complete this project within given time frame as thousands of commuters use this main artery on daily basis.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said that landscaping of the project will not only add to the beauty of the city but would help reduce environmental pollution.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz directed that while selecting plants for the landscaping it should be kept in consideration that beauty of the interchange remained intact through out year and arrangements be made to replace withered plants on immediate basis.

He said that plantation of tall trees should be avoided to ensure smooth traffic flow and clear vision.