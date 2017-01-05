Construction of 27 sports grounds in KP not beyond paper works

Peshawar

The PTI led coalition government is far behind to meet target of constructing sports stadiums in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as announced by PTI Chief Imran Khan and has constructed only 34 stadiums during three and half years while 27 were restricted to papers work, having nothing on ground.

The PTI Government, despite three and half years rule in KP, had completed only 34 sports stadium/grounds in 77 tehsils of the province following its announcement by PTI Chief Imran Khan. However, work on 27 sports stadiums/grounds was restricted to papers work, having nothing on ground that put a question mark on the PTI sports policy and claims of promoting sports activities in the province.

According to information obtained from Sports Department KP, work on sports stadiums/grounds at tehsil level has been started soon after Imran Khan’s announcement and so far 34 stadiums/grounds were completed while completion of 43 sports stadiums/grounds was still awaited.

Although, the construction of four sports grounds at tehsils Rajjar, Bahrain, Dar and Gagara out of 43 awaited projects have been approved but funds were not released yet for these projects.

Likewise, PCI-I of sports stadiums at Tehsil Dargai, Timergara, Adezai, Khal, Manshera, Peshawar Town-I,II and III was yet to be prepared and work on these projects would start soon subject to availability of funds.

Land selected for sports stadium at tehsil Paharpur and Wari have been declared disputed while land has yet to be acquired for construction of sports stadiums at tehsil Batagram, Alpuri, Dasu and Jobeda despite release of funds to the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts for acquiring of lands for these projects.

Similarly, land has been acquired for construction of stadiums at tehsil Swabi, Matta, Poran and Rajar but funds for starting construction works was yet to be released.

Likewise, land for construction of sports stadiums at tehsil Kalkot, Barawal, Khal, Kandia, Palas and Balakot has not been identified yet and future of these projects were restricted only to papers work.

At least 40 kanal lands is required for construction of a sport stadium at tehsil level, however, sports grounds were also constructed on less than 40 kanals in mountainous areas of the province.

The major sports ground is being constructed on 70 kanals in tehsil Kabaal Swat while a small sports ground is being built on 16 kanals in tehsil Charbagh in Swat district.

The officials sources said delay in release of funds, massive monitoring by the watch dogs and litigations have in fact marred the pace of work on the construction of sports stadiums in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The official sources said most of senior officers and officials due to fear of being caught for negligence in performance of the duties by the various accountability commissions and bureaus are also avoiding processing the files in a quick manner and are trying to shift burden on others, thus affecting development works in the province.

The sports lovers and former players have expressed great concerns over delay of works on these mega sports projects and demanded PTI led Government to ensure quick release of development funds besides its timely completion in order to provide a better and congenial atmosphere to youth.—APP