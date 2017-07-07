Constitution gives equal basis rights to minorities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan gives all rights and privileges to the minorities on equal basis and the present Government has taken positive and constructive steps for the betterment of the minorities and many others are under consideration. This was stated by Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare, while addressing an “Eid Millan Party for the minority children of Islamabad and Rawalpindi” arranged by National Council of Social Welfare.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare presided the event while Syed Gulzar Hussain, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, was the Chief GuestLarge number of Muslims and non Muslims include Christians, Sikh, Hindu, Bahis and Parsis attended the party. Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, said in his presidential address that all religions teach love for the humanity.

Non-Muslims are playing very important role in the progress of Pakistan. Our religion Islam and the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings instruct not to differentiate on the basis of race, colour, creed, and religion among the people. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) loved the children including non- Muslims. The purpose of this Eid Millan party is to promote Inter-faith harmony asadvised by the Quaid-i-Azam clearly. Other speakers including Muslim and Non-Muslim, Social Activists including Professor Mehar Dad Yousaf, Allama Muhammad Asghar Khan, Pandit ChannaLal, Central President Hindu Panchaiet and Mr. Zamurad Khan, Patron Chief Pakistan Sweet Homes said that the minorities are living peacefully in Pakistan and have State Protection. They are playing very commendable role in the progress of Pakistan. The Constitution of Pakistan protects all its citizens and minorities in Pakistan have all religious freedom and rights. It is our collective responsibility to promote religious tolerance and interfaith harmony.