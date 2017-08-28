Conspiracy to isolate Pakistan fails badly: Qureshi

Our Correspondent

Multan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the conspiracy to isolate Pakistan diplomatically is failing badly.

The PTI leader expressed his views in a media talk in Multan, and said that his party would give its viewpoint after listening to government’s stance in National Assembly (NA), and no politics will be done on this national issue.

Qureshi maintained that a solid message has to be given through the NA session to United States, India and Afghanistan that Pakistan keeps brotherly relations with the people of Afghanistan.

Millions of Afghan refugees are living in Pakistan for years, he said. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the complete administration of Lahore is busy in the election campaign of the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which is against the electoral code of conduct.

Qureshi demanded Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of this violation. He further added that the senior leaders of PML-N are angry with Nawaz Sharif’s policy against the judiciary. Mindful class is of the opinion that conflict with courts is not right, he remarked.

Shah Mehmood commented that the proposal to reduce the tenure of assembly to four years will not get much acceptance. When he was asked about Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s acquittal in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference, Qureshi said he read about it in a newspaper, and cannot make comment.

Meanwhile, scores of PPP workers celebrated the acquittal of party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the last NAB reference. The workers, led expressed their joy over the good news. They were carrying banners, placards and dancing to the beats of ‘dhol’ in front of press club.