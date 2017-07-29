Conspiracy charge against Khaleda resented

Dhaka

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Rizvi Ahmed Friday slammed the ruling party leaders for their repeated allegation against party chief Khaleda Zia of hatching anti-state conspiracy in London.

“We are sensing a conspiracy in such allegation. It is motivated and outcome of deep-rooted plan against Khaleda Zia,” Rizvi came up with the observation while addressing a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office in Dhaka.

Rizvi said several Awami League leaders including its General Secretary Obaidul Quader are creating smokescreen by claiming that Khaleda Zia is engaged in hatching an anti-state conspiracy in London.

“It is blatant lie,” Rizvi said adding that Awami League wants to hang on to power forcibly and such allegation might be a part of the plan.

Claiming that there is no alternative of the ruling party men but to spreading lies, Rizvi said the government has now become failure utterly from all corners and thus it is fabricating false story over Khaleda Zia’s London tour.—Agencies