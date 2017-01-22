Consolidated steps taken to make CDA model organization: Mayor

Staff Reporter

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) inline with directives of its chairman, Sheikh Anser Aziz has taken consolidated steps to make the Authority, administratively model organization. Implementation of service rules is being ensured to restore official decorum in the Authority.

In this connection, on the directions of Member Administration Muhammad Yasir Peerzada, Human Resource Directorate (HRD) has issued notices to several employees, who are either on ex-Pakistan leave and have not resumed duty even after expiry the leave or those who have not resumed the duty for long time.

Furthermore, on recommendations of inquiry officers disciplinary actions, under prevailing rules, are being taken to ensure good governance in the Authority.

The HRD of the Authority has issued final notice to Sadia Rehman, Assistant Director of BS-17 to resume his duty within ten days, failing in doing so disciplinary proceedings will be initiated which may result in dismissal from service.

The officers leave period was expired on March 04, 2014 and her request for extension in leave period was regretted in March 2014.

Similarly, another final notice has also been issued to Naveed-ul-Haq a Town Planner of Authority to resume his duty within 10 days, failing in doing so disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the officer which may result in dismissal from service.

The officer was earlier working in the Authority as Deputy Director, however, he was awarded major penalty i.e reduction to lower post Town Planner on 28-04-2014 but he neither relinquished the charge of Deputy Director (BS-18) nor assumed the charge of Town Planner (BS-17).

Moreover, FIA lodged an FIR against the officer in the case illegal occupation and possessions but neither outcome of the inquiry nor bail order was provided by Mr. Naveed-ul-Haq.

The Accounts Directorate of CDA has also been directed to stop salaries of the above said officers. Meanwhile, the chairman CDA has also imposed Minor Penalty of Censure upon Mr. Muhammad Nadeem, Senior Assistant of the Authority on ground of inefficiency and negligence in terms of Clause 8.04 (1) (a:i) of CDA Employees (Service) Regulation, 1992.

Member Administration, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada said that on directions of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz strict implementation of service rules in the Authority will be ensured.

He said that we are devising a mechanism, focused on reward and punishment system, under which hard working and dedicated workers and officers will be encouraged while strict action would be taken against the officers and officials who violate official decorum.

He said that this segment of administration has previously remained ignored, which badly affected service delivery and credibility of the Authority.

He said that all possible measures would be taken to restore the credibility of the Authority and confidence of general public in its policies.