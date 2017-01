Karachi

A consignment of seven modern locomotives reached Karachi from the United States to reinforce Pakistan Railways’ existing fleet.

“Pakistan will receive a total of 55 locomotives in different phases from the US. The remaining 48 are expected to be handed over to the Pakistan Railways by June 2017,” official sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP Monday.Pakistan Railways Muhammad Javed Anwar inaugurated the induction of new locomotives at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Monday. —APP