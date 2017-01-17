Consequences of surgical strikes to be severe

Pakistan tells India …

Senate condemns Modi’s anti Pakistan out burst

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Apparently reacting strongly to the statement recently made by the Indian Army Chief to carry out surgical strikes within Pakistan, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Monday gave a befitting reply warning India of the severe consequences of the move.

In a fiery speech during the Senate session, Asif said “If India conducts a surgical strike such a response would be given that the country would not even dream of it.”

India claimed carrying surgical strikes but these were not real. If India tried to make any effort to carry out surgical strikes in future these will be responded with full force and they will forget to carry out even fake strikes, said the defense minister.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan will continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The Minister said the India is making failed attempts to link the Kashmir freedom movement with cross border infiltration and terrorism. He said India’s this campaign has failed at the diplomatic fronts.

Khawaja Asif said India is also afraid of Pakistan’s success in fight against terrorism. He said Pakistan’s success has been recognized by the world and world bodies. He said the valiant armed forces of the country have successfully eliminated the terrorists and their sanctuaries from the country.

He said that India carried out 330 ceasefire violations including 290 violations on Line of Control and 40 on the Working Boundaries till December last. He said 45 civilians were martyred and 138 injured in these violations. He said the frequency of the violations have been reduced after December.

The Defence Minister said the violations were effectively responded by the armed forces of the country. He said these violations were reported to United Nations Military Observer Group at the Line of Control and Working Boundaries to appraise the UN for investigations. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also raised the issue at the diplomatic and bilateral levels.

Khawaja Asif said that India does not want to continue the process of negotiation. The neighbouring country doesn’t want tension to subside, he stated.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan has garnered successes in war against terrorism.

“The coalition of 16 countries’ militaries in Afghanistan was no way near our level of success,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said that the armed forces successfully eliminated the terrorist safe havens in North Waziristan.

The Senate also unanimously passed a resolution against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for linking terrorism to Pakistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had branded Pakistan a “mothership of terrorism” at the summit of BRICS nations in October.

Modi’s remarks at a meeting of leaders from BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa were aimed to escalate his diplomatic drive to isolate Pakistan.

In their joint statement, the BRICS leaders had condemned recent attacks against some of its members “including that in India” but had made no mention of Pakistan.

The resolution said that the statement made by the Indian Premier was an effort to divert the attention of the International Community from the Indian atrocities against the people of Occupied Kashmir.

The resolution reiterated that there will be no compromise on the sovereignty and defence of Pakistan and our resolve to fight against terrorism and contribute towards bringing peace and harmony in the world.