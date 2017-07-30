My conscience is clear: Nawaz

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A day after being disqualified by the Supreme Court, Nawaz Sharif expressed reservations over the grounds for his dismissal, but he expressed the resolve to continue struggling for the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law in the country.

“I still do not understand the grounds for my dismissal,” Nawaz Sharif said during a parliamentary committee meeting. “I am only content that I was not disqualified on the grounds of alleged corruption.”

“The way forward is clear: there should be supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. We’ve had regrettable moments in our history, but our future should be free of these regrets. We should all sit together and contemplate: how do we run this country better?” he said continuing that “Nonetheless, like a youth who is willing to sacrifice himself for the country, I will always defend the rule of law and the Constitution for this country,” he said. “I want my party leaders to support me in this. The 200 million people in this country are looking at you. Whatever happened has happened: I am happy there’s no blemish on my character.”

Nawaz Sharif said that some people urged him not to resign but he told them that it is not a bed of roses, but a bed of thorns that he is sitting on, and his conscience is telling him not to resign because he did nothing wrong.”

“My conscience is clear,” he continued. “If I had done something wrong; or taken something from this country that was not mine, I would have felt the guilt myself,” he said.

“Maybe some 20 years ago I was not so ideological but time and various events have made me ideological. Living outside your country for seven years is not easy.”

“I do not care for myself: I only care for this country and its people,” the former prime minister said.

“Everyone in the world is talking about this judgement: read their publications. See what they’re saying. What more can I add?” he said.

“We have to change Pakistan. I will support you day and night. I do not want power — this will be my struggle for the country. If we do right by this country, we will walk with our heads held high. I am no longer the prime minister, but I am still willing to do my bit.”

He said he has no lust for power but he only want that his struggle bear fruit for the two hundred million people of the country . What I have done for this country should be accepted,” he said, reminding the party of his hand in various infrastructural and power projects, including the Lowari Tunnel and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the performance of the economy, and various social uplift projects like the PM’s Health Card Scheme.

“I do not mean to sing my own praises, but I do want that my services to this country are acknowledged,” Nawaz said. “The way we have been treated is shameful, and it should not have been so.”

“We should not be destined to remain wayward wanderers. Please support me in leading this country forward. I promise you that this country will become a beautiful nation one day.”