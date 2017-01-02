“Connectivity Bus” for Pak-China trade soon

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A “Connectivity Bus” has been developed and would be launched soon to exchange trade data between Pakistan and China. This system would play a vital role in controlling the issue of under invoicing.

This was stated by the Chief Collector Customs, Karachi Zahid Khokhar while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI President Abdul Basit, former President Shahid Hassan Sheikh, former Senior Vice President Malik Tahir Javed, former Vice Presidents Aftab Ahmed Vohra, Shafqat Saeed Piracha, Executive Committee Members Moazam Rasheed, Tariq Mahmood and Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion.

Chief Collector Customs said that “Connectivity Buss” is a modern system developed with latest technology that would drastically reduce under invoicing in trade with China. He said that a modern system is also being developed for checking of trading goods. It would reduce human involvement and ensure transparency.

He told the participants that WeBOC is a program of international level and far better than the contrary software.