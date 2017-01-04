Connecting Pakistan

Armaghan Sohail

Islamabad

Apropos PTCL new TVC which went on air around Dec 25, 2016. At a time when patriotism seems to have lost its gleam, it is good to see PTCL — a national organisation — paying tribute to the father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and his dream of a strong and prosperous Pakistan. Through self-belief and persistence a nation can face all challenges successfully. It is the need of the hour to revive the passion every Pakistani had at the time of independence. This is shown with good effect in the PTCL presentation. It envisages the Quaid-i-Azam’s vision of building a better Pakistan through concentrated united efforts and highlights the hardships our forefathers went through towards making Pakistan a reality. The TVC also emphasizes on the need for bringing people closer through digital connectivity — a pivotal ingredient in nation-building. Being a leading telecom service provider it is hoped that PTCL will continue to connect the nation more in the future as well.