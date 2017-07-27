Congress must stop Trump’s Muslim ban: AI

Geneva

Amnesty International (AI) has condemned the US Supreme Court ruling that partially reinstates President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on 6 Muslim-majority countries. The prominent international human rights group urged the US Congress on Monday to nullify the top court’s ruling that allows Trump’s executive order to take effect until it hears arguments on the travel ban in October.

“It’s always been crystal clear that this policy was based on discrimination. Reinstating any part of this ban could create chaos in the nation’s airports and tear families apart,” Margaret Huang, Amnesty International USA executive director, said in a statement. “This bigoted ban cannot be allowed to take effect again, and Congress needs to step in immediately to nullify it once and for all,” she wrote. “Rather than keeping anyone safe, this ban demonizes millions of innocent people and creates anxiety and instability for people who want to visit a relative, work, study, return to the country they call home, or just travel without fear.”

The Supreme Court on Monday narrowed the scope of lower court rulings that blocked Trump’s Muslim ban from taking effect nationwide, and also agreed to hear the administration’s appeal in these cases. The ban would affect people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.—Agencies