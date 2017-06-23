It is a well known fact that we the citizens of Pakistan were anxiously waiting for a long time for the celebration of a victory. But unfortunately, we could not , reasons are well known. This time also we lost; and lost to India! Our hopes turned into disappointment. However, as it is said that after every pain there is a gain and absolutely it is right that Allah the Almighty gives happiness to all human beings after a small sadness. In fact, we were waiting for the moment of that joy where we could feel proud and today we feel proud to be a Pakistani citizen.

The victory of Pakistani team in ICC Champions Trophy was not less than a gift of Allah the Almighty and was a moment of a sheer consolation for the Pak nation. Moreover, I congratulate the beloved players of our national cricket team for the victory and more importantly we won the match against India and we created a history this time by defeating the world’s strongest team despite the fact they were taking it as an easy task but Sarfraz along his players proved that we are not less than anyone. Finally, my best wishes to team Pakistan and congratulations to all Pakistan for the victory.

SABIR KAREEM

Turbat

