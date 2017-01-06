Confusion surrounds parentage of tortured child maid

Police directed to produce girl on next hearing

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Hearing the suo mottu case regarding the alleged torture of ten year old child maid at the hands of a sessions judge and his spouse, a two member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday directed the authorities concerned to carry out DNA tests of the tortured girl to determine the identity of her parents.

Meanwhile the whereabouts of the tortured girls remains unknown and the apex court ordered the police to find and bring the child into court next week with her parents.

Adding to the confusion, two women previously unheard of appeared before the Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in court on Friday, each claiming the girl is her child, after which the judge ordered DNA tests.

The chief justice in his remarks said that no compromise can be made on matters of fundamental human rights. “Even parents cannot deny children their fundamental rights,” the judge observed. “How did they reach a settlement on torture against the child?”

The Chief Justice was referring to affidavits submitted in court earlier this week saying the father of the girl ‘forgave’ her alleged tormentors, Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife, Maheen Zafar.

The apex court ordered the DIG Operations Islamabad to form and head an investigative committee to probe the case. Expressing trust in the police, the court ordered them to bring the truth to light.

The investigative team has been instructed to conclude its probe within two weeks. The hearing has been adjourned until Jan 11. Meanwhile, the administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital on Friday obtained blood samples of alleged parents of minor Tayyaba for DNA test.

According to details, Kausar Bibi belonging to Moza Karam Kaathia village near Kamalia and Faisalabad’s Farzana and her husband Zafar have given their samples.

The child was reportedly employed by an additional session judge in Islamabad and initially told police she’d fallen down the stairs and burnt her hands by accident. But in a later statement she said that she was beaten and that her hands were burned on the stove by the judge’s wife, reports have said, citing police.

Authorities then placed the girl into a women’s shelter.

But on Tuesday the child’s father told authorities he forgave the judge and his wife, and that his daughter’s story was untrue, so no charges were brought. The girl’s parents were then reported to have taken her from the women’s shelter and disappeared with her. The widely-publicised images of her injuries caught the attention of the Supreme Court, which issued a motion initiating a legal case.