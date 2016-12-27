Confusion leads PPP leader to a wrong PIA flight

Amanullah Khan

Pakistan Peoples Party vice-president Senator Sherry Rehman that said Pakistan International Airlines made party members board a wrong flight. PIA boarded us on the wrong ATR for Multan instead of Sukkur, she tweeted.

The PPP leader added they were on the right plane now “but no bakra in sight!” PPP leaders and workers are headed to Garhi Khuda Bux to mark the ninth death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Meanwhile, PIA spokesperson said two ATR aircrafts were parked on adjacent bays at Karachi airport and due to some confusion the Sherry’s coach driver dropped her at the wrong bay.

“However as she approached the aircraft operating for Multan, the staff present outside the aircraft corrected her and guided her to the other one which was parked a few steps away,” read the statement. The spokesperson further said such instances are very rarely reported but confusion may occur in case of simultaneous departures. “Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.”