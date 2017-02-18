Confucius Center at MAJU

Staff Reporter

The Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), Karachi, has decided to establish at its premises the Confucius Institute.

This was announced on Friday by the president of MAJU, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh. He said that in order to bring our academic standard at par with international system of education all possible steps are being taken sincerely.

In this regard ‘we are establishing a China’s Confucian Center at MAJU and as per cultural exchange program we will send our students to Australia in near future. Moreover, we are also establishing our contacts with international universities and scholars to promote research work here’.