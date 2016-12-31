Conference of educational boards

A two-day conference of all educational boards of provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) started here Friday to standardize the existing examination system.

The conference organized by Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Board (FBISE) was being attended by Controllers of Examinations and IT heads of all educational boards of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and AJK and GB, a press release issued by FBISE said.

The event is part of a project titled “Modernization and Standardization of Examination System” introduced by ministry of planning, development and reforms through ministry of federal education and training.—APP

