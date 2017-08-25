Condolence reference held at FBR House for deceased officer

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A condolence reference was held at FBR House for Mr. Mumataz Ali, a young BS-17 officer of the Pakistan Customs Service, who expired in a fatal road accident on 22nd August, 2017.

Chairman FBR Mr. Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Members of FBR as well as officers and staff of FBR House attended the reference for the deceased officer who belonged to the Pakistan Customs Service (35th Common Training Programme) and joined the Civil Service in September 2007. The deceased was highly qualified with a master degree in Foreign Policy from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.

Mr. Mumtaz Ali was serving as Assistant Collector MCC Hyderabad at the time of his tragic death.

He distinguished himself as a through professional and a diligent and hardworking officer having a firm handle on Customs laws and procedures. To his colleagues, he was known as a humble, soft spoken and down-to-earth person.

The news of his tragic death was received with shock and anguish by the FBR officers and staff who gathered for the reference and remembered him and his meritorious services for the country and the Customs Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muhammad Zahid, Member (Customs) paid glowing tribute to the officer for his yeomen services for the department and expressed his deep shock on the untimely demise of the young officer.

He assured that FBR would in possible ways support and assist the family of the officer in this moment of grief and sorrow. In the end, Fateha was offered for the departed soul for his forgiveness and granting him place in Jannah by Allah Almighty.