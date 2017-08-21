Condolence reference held for Asghar Shad

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor) held a condolence reference for veteran journalist (late) Muhammad Asghar Shad for his meritorious services to journalism.

The reference was held by President Pakistan Federal union of journalist (Dastoor) Haji Nawaz Raza and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of journalist President Mazhar Iqbal at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

On this occasion, Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Masood Malik, Former MD Pakistan Baitul Mall Zumard Khan, Chairman WASA, Zaia Ullah Shah, PML-N MPA Zeb un Nisa Awan, PML-N leader Dr Jamal Nasir, Sahud Sahir, Khawar Nawaz Raja, Rahat Qadoosi and senior Journalists were also present.

The speakers highlighted various aspects of life of veteran Journalist Muhammad Asghar Shad. They were of the view that Shad was highly professional and committed journalist who never compromised on his principals.

They said that his life would remain a minaret of light for the future journalists. The speakers said that he always remained stick to the moral ethics and raised his voice for the voiceless and needy people.

They said that he had a unique personality and was popular among all folks of life. They remembered the priceless guidance given by Shad to junior journalists besides his working for betterment of RIUJ (Dastoor).

Later, Fateha was also offered for him and the participants prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to members of the bereaved family.—APP