Condolence reference for Amjad Hussain Syed

Staff Reporter

A condolence reference and prayer for the departed soul of Colonel (R) Amjad Hussain Sayed, father of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, was held here at his residence.

The reference was attended by Federal Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chairman Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, former National Assembly Speaker Gohar Ayub Khan, former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senator Lt General (R) Abdul Qayyum, nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, ambassadors of different Islamic countries, religious scholars, journalists and top civil and armed forces authorities.

On the occasion rich tribute was paid to the services of Colonel (R) Amjad Hussain Sayed for the nation and the country. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said his father was an active worker of the Pakistan Movement and remained its part during all important events.

He was a true follower of Quaid-i-Azam, who gave priority to Pakistan in defence, journalism, politics and every other field of life.

He announced that his family would award prizes to the best student essay-writers of the Pakistan Movement, besides giving them special stipends.